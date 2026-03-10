“ABC’s unscientific attack on Trump and CO 2 ” – In Watts Up With That?, Just Facts tears into an episode of ABC’s World News Tonight for mangling the science on CO 2 while slamming Trump for supposedly ditching science altogether.

“Good news, CBS News is dialling back the climate alarm, Media Matters complains” – CBS News has toned down the climate panic in its coverage, prompting Leftie press watchdog Media Matters to lodge a complaint, reports Anthony Watts in ClimateRealism.

“What will Ed Miliband do when the lights go out?” – Ed Miliband’s all-in renewable push has left Britain horribly exposed to blackouts and wild fossil-fuel price swings with almost no storage buffer, warns Ross Clark in the Spectator.

“Britain extends climate proselytisation to people with learning difficulties” – As if scaring children wasn’t bad enough, the UK has rolled out special climate change training courses aimed at people with learning disabilities, writes Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That?

“Stupid people in Baden-Württemberg hand massive electoral victory to the Greens so they can continue to sacrifice their industry to the weather gods” – Voters in Baden-Württemberg have given the Greens a huge win, basically signing up for more policies that put green ideology ahead of keeping factories open, says Eugyppius on Substack.

“Survey shows majority of Germans now favour postponing climate targets!” – A new survey has found that most Germans reckon it’s time to push back the 2045 climate neutrality goal to 2050 because the economy just can’t take the hit right now, writes P. Gosselin on NoTricksZone.

“Is global warming really accelerating?” – On his Irrational Fear Substack, Matthew Wielicki considers two recent studies looking at exactly the same temperature data that have come to totally opposite conclusions.

“Even Canada is walking back environmental funding” – Canada has slashed more than 800 jobs at its Environment and Climate Change Department, notes Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That?