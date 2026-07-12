“Ed Miliband ‘deluded’ – terrifying expert warning shows he’s about to wreck UK” – In the Express, Harvey Jones notes that experts are warning Ed Miliband’s energy policies would prove catastrophic for Britain, even as he is touted as a potential Chancellor under Andy Burnham.

“The climate scaremongers: in the real world, emissions are still on the rise” – Despite Net Zero rhetoric and green energy pledges, global emissions continue to climb, writes Paul Homewood in TCW.

“Battery storage for grid backup: better keep working on it” – The idea that battery storage can simply absorb excess renewable power and discharge it on demand to keep the grid stable remains far from reality, reports WUWT.

“Make serving vegan food a legal requirement, say Greens” – The Green Party is considering using the Equality Act to compel certain organisations to provide vegan food options, says the Telegraph.

“Prominent British climate sceptic and Christian activist Ann Widdecombe murdered in her home” – Ann Widdecombe, one of only five MPs to vote against the Climate Change Act 2008, has been murdered at her home, writes Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That?