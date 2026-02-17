“Ed Miliband hails clean energy deal with Trump’s worst enemy Gavin Newsom” – Ed Miliband has paraded a new clean energy pact with Gavin Newsom – Trump’s big California foe – amid warnings Britain faces blackouts unless he drops Net Zero targets, says the Mail.

“When the lights go out: winter storms, solar flares and America’s fragile grid” – Is the US electric grid ready for the next winter storm – or a solar disaster? asks Paul Driessen in Climate Change Dispatch.

“Vauxhall owner to restart sales of diesel cars in Britain” – Vauxhall’s owners have decided to bring back diesel car sales in Britain because EV plans just aren’t matching what drivers actually want, according to GB News.

“Smart meters are simply a way to control us” – Smart meters are a tool to control our energy use, claims David Hulland in the Conservative Woman.