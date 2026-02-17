Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Ed Miliband hails clean energy deal with Trump’s worst enemy Gavin Newsom” – Ed Miliband has paraded a new clean energy pact with Gavin Newsom – Trump’s big California foe – amid warnings Britain faces blackouts unless he drops Net Zero targets, says the Mail.
“When the lights go out: winter storms, solar flares and America’s fragile grid” – Is the US electric grid ready for the next winter storm – or a solar disaster? asks Paul Driessen in Climate Change Dispatch.
“Vauxhall owner to restart sales of diesel cars in Britain” – Vauxhall’s owners have decided to bring back diesel car sales in Britain because EV plans just aren’t matching what drivers actually want, according to GB News.
“Smart meters are simply a way to control us” – Smart meters are a tool to control our energy use, claims David Hulland in the Conservative Woman.
“Claim: AI and air conditioning are threatening renewable energy dominance” – In WUWT?, Eric Worrall slams the “fiction” that renewables are cheaper than fossil fuels, arguing that without rationing, clean energy can’t keep up with booming demand.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The £1 billion Left-wing ‘community energy’ experiment that will fail” – Ed Miliband has announced £1 billion for something called “community energy”. It’s a Left-wing experiment that expensively failed when it was tried before and will fail again, says Ben Pile.