“Cows suddenly collapsing after Bovaer” – Farmers in Denmark have begun feeding Bovaer to cows to stop them farting and save the planet – but they keep falling over, writes Peter Imanuelsen on his Substack.

“Bill Gates, 893 companies ditch climate initiative… call for ‘return to economic rationality’” – Nearly 900 companies – including dozens of large international corporations – have quietly withdrawn from the Science Based Targets Initiative, reports P. Gosselin on NoTricksZone.

“Michael Mann: I’m not owned! I’m not owned! – as he shrinks into a corn cob” – After 12 years of legal clownery, Michael Mann has finally dropped his defamation lawsuit against the National Review, writes Charles Rotter in WUWT?

“No new North Sea oil wells for first time since 1960s” – No new oil wells are to be drilled in the British North Sea this year for the first time since 1964 as Labour’s crackdown on profits and exploration hammers the sector, says the Telegraph.

“Another exchange with ChatGPT” – On Climate Scepticism, Robin Guenier’s chat with ChatGPT and Grok shows that Miliband’s clean power by 2030 plan won’t cut bills anytime soon and will likely make them more expensive.

“How BP’s failed green bet left it drowning in debt” – In the Telegraph, Ben Marlow profiles Murray Auchincloss, who’s battling to shrink BP’s huge debt pile that’s been made worse by costly green gambles.

“Government admits botched climate projects could be greenwashing” – Taxpayers are spending £200 million on a scheme to help some of the world’s biggest companies achieve Net Zero, despite civil servants admitting it could be seen as “greenwashing”, reports the Telegraph.