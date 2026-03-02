“Massive EV subsidies not paying off” – Billions in federal and state subsidies were meant to supercharge America’s EV revolution, yet plants are delayed, sales are flat and losses are mounting, writes James Varney in WUWT?

“Labour’s energy bill shell game” – Labour has been moving energy costs from bills to general taxation, but the ever-rising price of renewables keeps pushing total costs higher anyway, explains David Turver on his Substack.

“One in three electric car stations charges drivers wrong fees” – A shocking one in three public EV chargers has been overcharging drivers due to billing errors, reports the Telegraph.

“The tide is turning on ludicrous Net Zero policies” – The punishing cost of Labour’s North Sea restrictions has finally started to make even Net Zero zealots think twice, writes Liam Halligan in the Telegraph.