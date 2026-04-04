“US heatwaves much worse in past” – Recent hot weather in the US has been seized upon by the climate zombies, but historical data shows that heatwaves were far more severe in the past, says Paul Homewood on Not a Lot of People Know That.

“Trump admin declares war on microplastics in drinking water” – The Trump administration has announced a new push through the EPA and HHS to tackle microplastics and pharmaceuticals in drinking water, according to the Daily Caller.

“Miliband expected to block North Sea oil drilling” – Ed Miliband is expected to block new North Sea oil drilling despite growing fuel shortages, reports GB News.

“Majority of Labour voters back drilling in the North Sea” – A majority of Labour voters now support North Sea drilling by a clear two-to-one margin, says the Telegraph.

“UK must feed and fuel itself – but Labour would rather attack wealth” – The policies of Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves push us to rely on imports just as war, inflation and global instability demand self-reliance, says Sir James Dyson in the Times.

“The age of unreason – part 2” – More examples of contradictory “kettle logic” are appearing in climate and energy debates, notes Mark Hodgson in Cliscep.