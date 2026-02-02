“London gears up for Mingyang UK factory decision” – The UK is poised to make a decision soon on whether to green-light plans from Mingyang, a Chinese power company, to build a £1.5 billion turbine factory at in Scotland, according to Renews.

“How having a heat pump can really backfire” – Switching to a heat pump hasn’t quite worked out for some, with energy bills climbing instead of falling, notes Helena Kelly in the Sunday Times.

“FiT the bill” – New figures show that while overall Feed-in Tariff costs have fallen, the price per unit of electricity has quietly climbed, writes David Turver on his Eigen Values Substack.

“Ecosystem collapse” – Dire warnings of looming ecosystem collapse have been rolled out yet again, says Jit on CLISCEP.