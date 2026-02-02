Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“London gears up for Mingyang UK factory decision” – The UK is poised to make a decision soon on whether to green-light plans from Mingyang, a Chinese power company, to build a £1.5 billion turbine factory at in Scotland, according to Renews.
“How having a heat pump can really backfire” – Switching to a heat pump hasn’t quite worked out for some, with energy bills climbing instead of falling, notes Helena Kelly in the Sunday Times.
“FiT the bill” – New figures show that while overall Feed-in Tariff costs have fallen, the price per unit of electricity has quietly climbed, writes David Turver on his Eigen Values Substack.
“Ecosystem collapse” – Dire warnings of looming ecosystem collapse have been rolled out yet again, says Jit on CLISCEP.
“Poor nations won’t follow Europe, UN in economic suicide” – On WUWT?, Paul Driessen argues that poor nations won’t follow Europe’s costly climate policies but instead turn to fossil fuels to lift millions from poverty.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Germany’s chemical reckoning: how Europe is dismantling its industrial core” – Climate zealotry and political blunders are collapsing Germany’s chemical industry, turning a once global powerhouse into a cautionary tale. Dr Tilak Doshi shows how this decline is reshaping Europe’s industrial future.