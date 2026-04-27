“Local 10 examines why expensive electric buses sit in disrepair in Miami-Dade, Broward” – Ninety-six million dollars’ worth of electric buses are sitting idle across South Florida, with some dumped in landfill and others parked at an air force base, according to Local 10.

“Leftists fake tears about high energy prices, but ignore the foreign-funded lawfare” – Progressives wringing their hands over energy bills are ignoring the foreign-funded legal campaigns that blocked domestic production and drove those prices sky-high in the first place, says Larry Behrens in Watts Up With That?

“Ed Miliband’s crusade against gas will help no one” – Eco-zealots have misunderstood the meaning of energy security, argues Dillon Smith in CapX.

“UK should forego North Sea Oil expansion because nobody needs oil and gas” – The head of the International Energy Agency has told Britain to abandon North Sea expansion on the grounds that nobody needs oil and gas anymore – a claim that will land oddly with anyone paying their energy bills, says Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That?

“European energy policy is accelerating towards the wall” – Faced with clear evidence their energy policies are heading the wrong way, European leaders have responded by pressing harder on the accelerator, notes Evert Doornhof in the Liberum.