“Blair urges Miliband to open North Sea to combat rising energy costs” – Tony Blair has urged Ed Miliband to open up the North Sea for drilling in order to tackle rising energy costs, says GB News.

“Don’t be ideological on Net Zero – drill” – Tony Blair has urged Ed Miliband not to be ideological on Net Zero and to accelerate domestic oil and gas production, reports the Express.

“Army called in as fuel protests cripple Ireland” – Ireland has called in the army to deal with farmers and truckers who have blocked major roads in protest at sky-high fuel prices, says Sky News.

“No, BBC, disaster losses can’t be tied to climate change” – Presenting trillion-dollar model outputs as settled economic fact is bad journalism, writes Anthony Watts on ClimateRealism. The BBC is the true disaster for presenting such easily falsified rubbish.

“I quit as a pilot because climate change gave me sleepless nights” – In the Times, Will Humphries profiles pilot Joel Walker, who spent years trying to square a cockpit career with environmental concerns, but in the end had no choice but to abandon the skies for good.

“The climate change scientists racing to dim the sun” – In the Telegraph, Richard Godwin updates on scientists racing to develop geoengineering schemes to dim the sun in an effort to reverse global warming.

“King Charles praises Territorians, warns of climate change dangers in open letter on ‘devastating’ NT wet season” – King Charles has told Australian flood victims they should have done more about climate change, according to ABC News.

“Maasai worriers” – The Maasai’s drought worries are real, but historical records show equally severe or worse droughts in 19th-century East Africa, writes Mark Hodgson in Cliscep.