Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Britain must scrap woke ideology and embrace energy sovereignty” – Britain needs to be drilling in the North Sea and scrapping carbon taxes to combat the cost-of-living crisis and prevent further deindustrialisation, says Henry Tufnell in the Sun.
“The two biggest myths about AI data centres” – AI data centres are being built, whether Americans like them or not, writes Ross Pomeroy in WUWT? But there’s more to like than to hate.
“The severe socio-economic costs of solar and wind” – Heavy focus on solar and wind has ignored the essential role of reliable baseload power, says Sethakgi Kgomo for CFACT.
“How geological activity is melting Antarctica’s glacial and sea ice” – Volcanic heat and seismic forces have played a major overlooked role in Antarctic ice loss, notes James Edward Kamis on Climate Change Dispatch.
“The first heatwave of the year… and the same old narrative” – Long term temperature records are back challenging the climate narrative, says Dr Matthew Wielicki on his Irrational Fear Substack.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Met Office ‘record rainfall’ claims exposed as fake” – Met Office claims of record rainfall in February have been exposed as fake following release of its own data under Freedom of Information, says Paul Homewood.