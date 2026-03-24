“Britain must scrap woke ideology and embrace energy sovereignty” – Britain needs to be drilling in the North Sea and scrapping carbon taxes to combat the cost-of-living crisis and prevent further deindustrialisation, says Henry Tufnell in the Sun.

“The two biggest myths about AI data centres” – AI data centres are being built, whether Americans like them or not, writes Ross Pomeroy in WUWT? But there’s more to like than to hate.

“The severe socio-economic costs of solar and wind” – Heavy focus on solar and wind has ignored the essential role of reliable baseload power, says Sethakgi Kgomo for CFACT.

“How geological activity is melting Antarctica’s glacial and sea ice” – Volcanic heat and seismic forces have played a major overlooked role in Antarctic ice loss, notes James Edward Kamis on Climate Change Dispatch.