“The climate cult takes on ‘resiliency’ in Manhattan” – New York City is undertaking a massive transformation of its energy system without anyone in authority having done the simple arithmetic to check whether the plans have any chance of succeeding, writes the Manhattan Contrarian on his blog.

“Delete your old emails to save water, says Environment Agency” – Emails and photos stored on the cloud are supported by large water and energy-demanding data centres, according to the Mail.

“The TV weather heat index has become a climate propaganda tool” – The over-use of the term ‘heat index’ by US weathermen smacks more of sensationalism than scientific clarity, writes Anthony Watts in the Western Journal.

“Check the Data, France 24, climate change isn’t causing worsening wildfires in France” – French 24 pushes the idea that recent wildfires in France were due to human-caused climate change, but this is false, according to Linnea Lueken in Climate Realism.

“The era of reckless bets on Net Zero is officially over” – Ørsted has gone from being a source of national pride in Denmark to a national embarrassment, reports the Telegraph.

“Food without farms: Coke, Nestlé, Pepsi among ultra-processed food giants running global food policy” – New research sheds light on the complex web of ultra-processed food producers that control global food and health policy, says the Defender, the Children’s Health Defence blog.

From the Climate Skeptic today:

“Meet Obki the Alien: Sky TV’s little yellow man who aims to turn your children green” – If you thought Sky Drama was bad when it comes to pumping out climate alarmist propaganda, wait until you watch Sky Kids. Steven Tucker takes a look at Obki, a children's cartoon and mouthpiece for green propaganda.