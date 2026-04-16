Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Why didn’t the green lobby stand up for the Chagos islands?” – In the Spectator, Matt Ridley slams the green lobby for its lack of opposition to the Chagos Islands deal.
“The climate deniers are in charge now” – A Guardian report from the Heartland Conference claims “climate deniers” are now ascendant in Washington – though in WUWT?, Eric Worrall suggests the real story is an alarmist movement losing its grip.
“America’s nuclear comeback is finally here” – American companies have begun advancing nuclear technologies that previous federal programmes failed to deliver, reports Jason Isaac in the Hill.
“How do we turn the sun off?” – On Not a Lot of People Know That, Paul Homewood returns to the issue of too much solar power.
“The renewable energy myth is breaking Australia’s economy” – Australia’s shift to renewable energy has driven soaring electricity costs that are eroding manufacturing and economic competitiveness, warns Vijay Jayaraj in Climate Change Dispatch.
“EU president uses Iran war to double down on plan to ‘decarbonise’ continent” – EU President Ursula von der Leyen has used the Iran war to reinforce the bloc’s plans to decarbonise the continent, reports the Daily Caller. run-up to the 2025 blackout, writes Andrew Montford on Net Zero Watch.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Tony Blair weighs in on Net Zero again – and lets slip his real agenda” – Tony Blair has weighed in on Net Zero again, repeating his call for energy pragmatism over ideology. It might sound helpful, but don’t be fooled, says Ben Pile: read closely and he lets slip his real agenda.