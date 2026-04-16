“Why didn’t the green lobby stand up for the Chagos islands?” – In the Spectator, Matt Ridley slams the green lobby for its lack of opposition to the Chagos Islands deal.

“The climate deniers are in charge now” – A Guardian report from the Heartland Conference claims “climate deniers” are now ascendant in Washington – though in WUWT?, Eric Worrall suggests the real story is an alarmist movement losing its grip.

“America’s nuclear comeback is finally here” – American companies have begun advancing nuclear technologies that previous federal programmes failed to deliver, reports Jason Isaac in the Hill.

“How do we turn the sun off?” – On Not a Lot of People Know That, Paul Homewood returns to the issue of too much solar power.

“The renewable energy myth is breaking Australia’s economy” – Australia’s shift to renewable energy has driven soaring electricity costs that are eroding manufacturing and economic competitiveness, warns Vijay Jayaraj in Climate Change Dispatch.