“Green energy provisions in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act: unfortunately, a mixed bag” – On his Manhattan Contrarian blog, Francis Menton says Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” might slash green subsidies, but loopholes allow Big Green to continue to cash in.

“The Texas flooding tragedy: could it have been avoided?” – On the Cliff Mass Weather Blog, Cliff Mass blames local negligence – not climate change – for Texas’s deadly floods, arguing lives were lost despite spot-on forecasts that officials ignored.

“The OBBBA resets the energy policy playing field” – In the Daily Caller, David Blackmon hails Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act as a seismic reset of US energy policy, handing oil, gas and nuclear a rare second chance at dominance – and daring them not to waste it.

“California AG taps major Dem donor to represent State in lawsuit against oil companies” – In the Free Beacon, Thomas Catenacci reveals California AG Rob Bonta paid a Democrat-linked firm over £1,000 an hour to lead a climate lawsuit despite their lack of experience.

“US without coal? Good luck” – On CoalZoom.com, Frank Clemente and Fred Palmer argue that coal has repeatedly saved the US from blackouts during brutal winters – yet federal policy is phasing it out in favour of unreliable renewables. Good luck with that.

“Solar farms paid to switch off” – On Not a Lot of People Know That, Paul Homewood reveals that British solar farms are now being paid to switch off as surplus clean energy risks overwhelming the grid, pushing consumer bills higher with costly “constraint payments”.

“No wheels on my wagon” – On Climate Scepticism, Mark Hodgson argues that the UK Climate Change Committee’s 2025 report ignores rising global emissions and growing costs, making the UK’s Net Zero efforts look ineffective and expensive.

“Sweden invented ‘flight shaming’. Now it is begging airlines to return” – The country that invented ‘flight shaming’, a concept championed by climate activist Greta Thunberg, has scrapped its air tax in a bid to boost its ailing economy, reports the Telegraph.

“Germany ‘at risk of dying on the Net Zero operating table’” – On Net Zero Watch, Andrew Montford reports that German industrialists have written to Chancellor Friedrich Merz demanding a roll-back of decarbonisation policies.

“Brussels proposes softened 90% 2040 climate target” – In Politico, Zia Weise and Louise Guillot report that Brussels has bowed to political pressure by watering down its 2040 climate target to a “flexible” 90%.

“UAH v6.1 global temperature update for June, 2025: +0.48°C” – On Dr Roy Spencer’s Global Warming Blog, Roy Spencer reports that June 2025 saw a slight global cooling to +0.48°C above the 1991–2020 average – still keeping the long-term warming trend at +0.16°C per decade.