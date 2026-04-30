Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Co-op City: what it looks like when energy reality catches up to you” – New York’s largest residential co-op has been hit with soaring energy costs after mandated green upgrades, offering a vivid case study of what happens when Net Zero ideology collides with the bills that real people have to pay, says Francis Menton in Manhattan Contrarian.
“Claim: only conservatives who don’t like liberals oppose climate action” – In Watts Up With That?, Eric Worrall discusses a study claiming conservative opposition to climate policy is driven more by dislike of liberals than by any principled objection.
“Who the hell put the psychologists in charge?” – Behavioural scientists have been allowed to shape climate and public health policy to a degree that represents one of the defining institutional mistakes of the century, argues John Ridgway in CliScep.
“Ed Miliband plumbs new depths in condemning BP” – In the Telegraph, Jeremy Warner accuses the Energy Secretary of rank opportunism for condemning BP’s profits while refusing to acknowledge that sky-high oil prices are a direct consequence of the Iran war his own Government helped precipitate.
“Spain and Portugal mark one year since massive blackout, still no one held accountable” – A full year has passed since Spain and Portugal were plunged into darkness in an historic blackout, yet not a single politician or executive has resigned or been held responsible, notes Breitbart.
“Climate science’s biggest shift in decades: IPCC’s RCP8.5 is officially dead” – The IPCC’s own scenario committee has officially scrapped the catastrophic RCP8.5 emissions pathway as implausible, upending decades of doom-laden projections, writes Roger Pielke Jr. on his Substack.
“Oversupply of volatile solar energy leads to record negative prices!” – Solar energy has been flooding grids to such a degree that power prices have turned negative on multiple occasions, according to P. Gosselin on No Tricks Zone.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Another blow to the heat pump agenda” – With analysis showing heat pumps cost £138 a year more to run than boilers and two thirds of users reporting higher bills, no wonder no one wants to buy one. But when will green elites admit the game is up, asks Ben Pile.