“Co-op City: what it looks like when energy reality catches up to you” – New York’s largest residential co-op has been hit with soaring energy costs after mandated green upgrades, offering a vivid case study of what happens when Net Zero ideology collides with the bills that real people have to pay, says Francis Menton in Manhattan Contrarian.

“Claim: only conservatives who don’t like liberals oppose climate action” – In Watts Up With That?, Eric Worrall discusses a study claiming conservative opposition to climate policy is driven more by dislike of liberals than by any principled objection.

“Who the hell put the psychologists in charge?” – Behavioural scientists have been allowed to shape climate and public health policy to a degree that represents one of the defining institutional mistakes of the century, argues John Ridgway in CliScep.

“Ed Miliband plumbs new depths in condemning BP” – In the Telegraph, Jeremy Warner accuses the Energy Secretary of rank opportunism for condemning BP’s profits while refusing to acknowledge that sky-high oil prices are a direct consequence of the Iran war his own Government helped precipitate.

“Spain and Portugal mark one year since massive blackout, still no one held accountable” – A full year has passed since Spain and Portugal were plunged into darkness in an historic blackout, yet not a single politician or executive has resigned or been held responsible, notes Breitbart.

“Climate science’s biggest shift in decades: IPCC’s RCP8.5 is officially dead” – The IPCC’s own scenario committee has officially scrapped the catastrophic RCP8.5 emissions pathway as implausible, upending decades of doom-laden projections, writes Roger Pielke Jr. on his Substack.