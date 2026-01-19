Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Big oil always said we’d need its help. Our tin-eared Government has not listened” – Britain has been warned it cannot do without hydrocarbons as ministers are urged to heed energy realities, claims the Telegraph.
“Our Devon surfing beach could be ruined by new wind farm cable” – Campaigners claim a planned wind-farm cable could damage Saunton Sands, a local surfing beach, according to the Times.
“Global warming? Deep freeze engulfs parts of Europe and Russia” – A severe cold snap has gripped parts of Europe and Russia after a snow-starved early winter, reports Eric Worrall in the Watts Up With That?
“New Scientist misses the science on ‘sinking Pacific islands’” – The New Scientist recently published ‘The Pacific Islanders fighting to save their homes from catastrophe’ by Katie McQue and Sean Gallagher. It’s nonsense, says Anthony Watts in Climate Change Dispatch.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Net Zero Conservative MPs Promote Scheme to Cover Ponds With Solar Panels That’s Completely Quackers” – The Conservative Environment Network, a pro-Net Zero group of Tory MPs, has put forward a proposal to cover Britain’s ponds with solar panels. What about the ducks? asks Chris Morrison
