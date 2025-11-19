“Miliband’s green revolution blown off course by wild winds” – After decades of building and billions of pounds in investment, Britain’s wind power industry faces an unusual challenge: a lack of wind, reports the Telegraph.

“Hansen got one prediction right – ten years on, the Paris Agreement is dead” – Ten years after its big debut, the Paris Agreement looks like climate theatre as emissions climb and reality catches up with doomsters like James Hansen, writes Robert Bradley in Climate Change Dispatch.

“Nice try, NY Post – an Ice Age won’t come from a collapsing Gulf Stream” – AMOC collapse won’t trigger an ice age – the North Atlantic current has always fluctuated naturally, according to Climate Change Dispatch.

“Labour Net Zero levies now main driver of rising energy bills” – Labour’s Net Zero levies will become the main driver of household energy bills next year, overtaking gas prices for the first time, analysts have warned, reports the Telegraph.

“Farmers face ban on gene-edited crops under Starmer’s EU reset” – British farmers face an effective ban on growing gene-edited crops under Sir Keir Starmer’s EU reset, says the Telegraph.

“Labour is crushing Britain’s farmers” – For years, British farmers have warned that the nation’s food system is broken – and they’re right, according to James Rebanks in UnHerd.

From the Climate Skeptic today

“Retracted by Nature, traduced by Michael Mann – Gianluca Alimonti is back and he’s taking no prisoners” – In 2023, a group of activists including Michael ‘hockey stick’ Mann got Nature to retract a paper pointing out that extreme weather is not getting worse. Now the author, Gianluca Alimonti, is back, writes Chris Morrison.