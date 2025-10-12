Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“The crime wave threatening electric car sales” – The soaring value of copper has sparked a series of charging cable thefts that threaten the future of EVs, reports the Telegraph.
“Stop Breathing, Asthmatics: CNN Rails Against ‘Climate Pollution from Inhalers’ – ‘Substantial contributors to planet-warming pollution’” – Tough noogies, asthmatics! CNN has officially pinned your breathing tool as the latest climate change threat to the environment, says Joseph Vazquez in Climate Depot.
“‘Green’ Antoinettes Preaching Austerity From Private Jets” – Politicians, celebrities and billionaires who lecture the rest of us about carbon footprints operate by a separate set of rules, says Vijay Jayaraj in WUWT.
“Claim: Climate Change is Giving Alzheimers to Florida’s Dolphins” – And you thought alarmists had reached the limits of absurdity, says Eric Worrall in WUWT.
“World Bank Reduces Emissions, Not Poverty” – The World Bank describes its mission as “To create a world free of poverty — on a livable planet”. However, in reality, the World Bank promotes policies that increase energy poverty and thus overall poverty among the world’s poorest, especially in Africa, says Brenda Shaffer in WUWT.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“Renewables Subsidies Rise Yet Again” – Renewables subsidies have risen yet again, taking them to £11.4 billion a year, all of which is added to energy bills. No wonder UK energy prices are the highest in the world, says Paul Homewood.