“The crime wave threatening electric car sales” – The soaring value of copper has sparked a series of charging cable thefts that threaten the future of EVs, reports the Telegraph.

“Stop Breathing, Asthmatics: CNN Rails Against ‘Climate Pollution from Inhalers’ – ‘Substantial contributors to planet-warming pollution’” – Tough noogies, asthmatics! CNN has officially pinned your breathing tool as the latest climate change threat to the environment, says Joseph Vazquez in Climate Depot.

“‘Green’ Antoinettes Preaching Austerity From Private Jets” – Politicians, celebrities and billionaires who lecture the rest of us about carbon footprints operate by a separate set of rules, says Vijay Jayaraj in WUWT.

“Claim: Climate Change is Giving Alzheimers to Florida’s Dolphins” – And you thought alarmists had reached the limits of absurdity, says Eric Worrall in WUWT.