“Wyoming golden eagles should be listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act” – Wyoming’s golden eagle population has dropped 30% in 20 years, notes David Wojick at CFACT. Wind farms are the culprit, and the Endangered Species Act may be the only fix.

“Oh no, we’re all dead – according to a 2016 climate mass extinction prediction” – A 2016 prediction of climate-driven mass extinction that was supposed to have already killed us all is yet another example of failed climate doomsday prophecy, writes Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That?

“Sainsbury’s ditching brown eggs is damning proof of the Net Zero farce” – Sainsbury’s decision to replace brown eggs with white ones – on the grounds that white eggs carry a 12.7% lower carbon footprint – is a damning illustration of Net Zero absurdity, says William Sitwell in the Telegraph.

“I’m not giving up meat for Miliband, and neither should you” – Net Zero zealots who demand that Britons abandon meat have no credible case – and the public should resist the pressure, writes Michael Deacon in the Telegraph.

“Miliband’s new Net Zero targets are not credible, warn carmakers” – The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders has warned that Ed Miliband’s latest carbon budget – premised on 95% of new car sales being electric by 2030 – is simply not credible, reports the Telegraph.