“Avian mortality: industrial wind in ecological trouble” – The Biden administration greenlit scores of ‘green’ projects, in spite of the threat wind turbines posed to endangered bird species, reports Master Source.

“U.S. blocks global shipping carbon tax, delays IMO vote one year” – The Trump administration successfully blocked a global shipping carbon tax, according to Climate Change Dispatch.

“State of the climate 2024: ‘No runaway warming, no climate crisis’” – Observational data shows global temperatures, sea levels, and other climate trends remain within normal ranges, with no sign of an emergency, says Climate Change Dispatch.

“How do you like it? JSO activist moans after her mural is painted over” – Holly Astle, an illustrator from Falmouth, Cornwall, accused the local council of whitewashing her art on a wall at the Lawn Steps in her hometown for “political’ reasons”, reports the Mail.

“British Gas owner among 491 firms who paid less than minimum wage” – Centrica, EG Group and Holland & Barrett are on a list of employers named by the Government for underpaying tens of thousands of staff, reports the Times.

“Extra 1.1 billion barrels of oil found in North Sea” – An extra 1.1 billion barrels of oil and gas have been found in the North Sea, a regulator’s report has revealed, threatening to stoke a row over Ed Miliband’s ban on new drilling, says the Telegraph.

“Rare earths refiner Pensana scraps plans for $250 million Hull plant” – Promise of a £5 million UK Government grant was insufficient to make a rare earth refinery project viable, according to the company chairman, and it now aims to build the plant in America, reports the Times.

“How regulator is navigating choppy waters over North Sea deal” – A sea of claims and counterclaims raises questions over whether Francesco Mazzagatti’s Viaro Energy should be permitted to buy $500 million of assets from Shell and Exxon, says the Times.

From the Climate Skeptic today

“The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 16” – Ideology trumping evidence is nothing new, as Laurie Wastell learns from the Daily Sceptic’s Energy Editor Dr Tilak Doshi, who traces the roots of bogus Soviet science under Trofim Lysenko to today’s Covid and climate orthodoxies.