“Sea level rise hoax exposed: the disappearing islands that refuse to disappear” – On NoTricksZone, P. Gosselin reports that far from sinking, most Pacific islands are actually growing – 74 of Tuvalu’s 101 have expanded, and the Maldives are busy building airports.

“Green attacks on energy guzzling artificial intelligence ramp up” – Greens have noticed AI is incompatible with their beloved renewable transition, and they don’t like it one bit, says Eric Worrall in WUWT?

“COP 30 preparations embody all that is wrong with climate alarmism” – COP 30 in Brazil is shaping up as a festival of hypocrisy, with soaring costs, private jets and bulldozed rainforest, writes David Blackmon in the Daily Caller.

“Climate catastrophe will drive clean energy despite Trump” – Ex-Greenpeace boss Jennifer Morgan insists clean energy will outlast Trump, but in WUWT?, Eric Worrall says AI, soaring demand and global back-pedalling have blown the Net Zero dream to bits.

“Taking the Mikhail” – Russia’s latest climate pledge is a masterclass in creative accounting and self-pity, writes Mark Hodgson in Climate Scepticism.

“Net Zero Banking Alliance terminated” – The Net-Zero Banking Alliance has called it quits, leaving banks to follow their own “guidance” on climate pledges – much to the relief of 2.1 billion energy-poor humans, says Robert Bradley Jr on Master Resource.

“Danger – UXB” – In Climate Scepticism, Jit slams the Conversation for blaming climate change for UXO risks, insisting floods, heatwaves and wildfires aren’t new and the bombs themselves are the real menace.