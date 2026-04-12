Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Matt Ridley: climate alarmism is declining” – Clintel publishes the text of Matt Ridley’s recent lecture where he argues that climate alarmism is waning as economic and energy realities reshape debate.
“The carbon bureaucracy nobody voted for” – Aiden Buzzetti in WUWT warns that the International Organisation for Standardisation is quietly shaping energy policy without democratic oversight.
“The hydrogen highway ends in a traffic jam” – California’s hydrogen car experiment has entered a phase where the gap between expectation and experience is no longer subtle, says Charles Rotter in WUWT.
“Zack Polanski has some nerve calling Reform hateful” – It’s the Green Party that has become a magnet for cranks and bigots, says Tom Slater in Spiked.
“The National Trust villages caught up in Labour's Net Zero obsession” – The heritage charity’s centuries-old rental homes will struggle to meet tough new standards, notes the Telegraph.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Fact-Checking the Guardian’s Claim That New North Sea Drilling Will ‘Only Supply 3% of UK Gas Needs’” – The Guardian claims that reopening the North Sea to drilling in the Jackdaw and Rosebank fields will only supply 3% of the UK’s gas needs. Ben Pile takes a look at the actual data and finds the truth is very different.