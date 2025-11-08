“Labour forced the green transition on us, and now it wants us to pay for it” – The Chancellor is clobbering the very group of voters who have dutifully done exactly what this Government demanded, writes Isabel Oakeshott in the Telegraph.

“Giant cable factory in doubt after Miliband rejects energy link with Morocco” – Industry insiders criticise the Energy Secretary for blocking a new factory, forcing the manufacturer to cuts jobs, says the Telegraph.

“We appreciate you, Prince of Wales tells indigenous people of the Amazon” – The Prince of Wales – in Brazil for the climate change jamboree – has told some indigenous people in the Amazon that “we deeply appreciate everything you do” to protect the planet, according to the Telegraph. He’s as bad as his father.

“Udder chaos: cows ollapse After Eating Danish Gov’t’s Methane-Lowering Feed” – Danish cows are collapsing after the gov’t pushes methane-lowering, greenie-drugged feed, sparking outrage among farmers, writes Climate Change Dispatch.

“The Cops have failed: it’s time for a big dose of climate realism” – Ed Miliband is the latest Energy Secretary to focus on a Net Zero policy that doesn’t add up, writes Dieter Helm in the Times.

“NHS’s ‘insane’ £1.4 billion push for Net Zero” – The NHS has spent at least £1.4 billion of taxpayers’ money on Net Zero schemes without reducing its carbon footprint at all, the Telegraph reveals.

“Lula’s diesel-guzzling hotel boat heads to COP30 climate summit” – Brazilian President Lula’s hotel boat will burn 4,000 litres of diesel to attend COP30, highlighting climate hypocrisy, reports the Climate Change Dispatch.

From the Climate Skeptic today

“The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 19” – Laurie Wastell sits down with Ben Pile, journalist and Climate Skeptic regular, to discuss Bill Gates’s Net Zero U-turn and the BBC’s climate misinformation.