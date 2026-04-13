“Heat dome led to record temps in western USA… warmer in 1934, 1936” – Record temperatures in the western USA have been linked to a heat dome, with similar or warmer conditions recorded in 1934 and 1936, reports P. Gosselin on NoTricksZone.

“Levelised Cost of Energy Models are junk” – Fake LCOE model results are being used to distort the debate about the true cost of renewables, warns David Turver on his Eigen Values Substack.

“The Devon experiment that could plunge Britain into darkness” – In the Telegraph, Lauren Shirreff reports that Exeter is switching off its street lights to save money and the planet – but locals say it feels like a nightly curfew, with women in particular feeling unsafe getting home.

“Fossil fuels shine light of hope in Africa” – Fossil fuels bring light and hope to Africa by enabling development, says Vijay Jayaraj in Watts Up With That?