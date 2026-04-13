Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Heat dome led to record temps in western USA… warmer in 1934, 1936” – Record temperatures in the western USA have been linked to a heat dome, with similar or warmer conditions recorded in 1934 and 1936, reports P. Gosselin on NoTricksZone.
“Levelised Cost of Energy Models are junk” – Fake LCOE model results are being used to distort the debate about the true cost of renewables, warns David Turver on his Eigen Values Substack.
“The Devon experiment that could plunge Britain into darkness” – In the Telegraph, Lauren Shirreff reports that Exeter is switching off its street lights to save money and the planet – but locals say it feels like a nightly curfew, with women in particular feeling unsafe getting home.
“Fossil fuels shine light of hope in Africa” – Fossil fuels bring light and hope to Africa by enabling development, says Vijay Jayaraj in Watts Up With That?
“Why energy efficiency won’t save you money in a ‘green energy’ world” – Energy efficiency measures have failed to deliver savings in a green energy system dominated by wind and solar, write the Energy Bad Boys on Substack.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Continuing slump in global media climate agitprop bodes ill for future Net Zero support” – Climate scare stories are losing their grip as readers switch off and coverage nosedives worldwide. Even newsrooms are ditching the climate beat, says Chris Morrison.