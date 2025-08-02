“The ongoing fiction of cheap wind and solar” – As energy analyst Alex Epstein testified in the U.S. Congress, the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission should “require solar and wind generators to bear the full costs of the backup, storage and transmission they need to provide reliable electricity”, reports WhatsUpWithThat?

“Yes Minister on Global Warming” – WhatsUpWithThat replays the famous clip from Yes Minister exposing Global Warming as a boondoggle.

“Families face losing their land in solar power push” – Renewable developers can seize people’s property under Miliband’s new rules, reports the Telegraph.

“Will North Sea drilling make a fortune? Trump’s claims examined” – The President says British waters hold a “treasure chest” of wealth. But is that true? asks the Times.

“Anger as SNP backs biggest wind farm on the planet” – The largest offshore wind farm in the world could be built in Scotland after the SNP Government granted planning permission, says the Mail.

“Coinbase releases new advert mocking Britain” – Coinbase, a US company, has released a brilliant video mocking Britain in the style of Oliver The Musical.

From the Climate Skeptic today

“The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode” – Fake green jobs, Met Office terminological inexactitudes and why trees are getting bigger, are among the topic discussed in this week’s podcast.