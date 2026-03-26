“Starmer: Miliband decides whether we drill North Sea” – Keir Starmer has effectively handed control of North Sea licensing to Ed Miliband after admitting at PMQs that the Energy Secretary makes the decisions on new drilling, says the Telegraph.

“Badenoch demands North Sea oil and gas is ramped up now as she accuses Starmer of letting Net Zero zealot Ed Miliband ‘run the Government’” – In a bruising PMQs, Kemi Badenoch insisted Keir Starmer could approve the Rosebank and Jackdaw projects within months and deliver a meaningful increase in domestic energy production, reveals the Mail.

“The oil crisis is exactly what the Net Zero brigade wants” – Energy scarcity has always been the primary mechanism for forcing the public into Net Zero compliance, and the current crisis is delivering precisely the outcome its proponents want, says Matthew Lynn in the Telegraph.

“Britain risks missing out on the great coal revival” – As the Iran war drives up global gas prices, countries with accessible coal reserves are racing to mine cheaper energy sources while Britain remains hamstrung by its Net Zero commitments, notes the Telegraph.

“Labour bans Chinese wind turbine maker over national security concerns” – The Government has barred a Chinese wind turbine manufacturer from the UK market, scuppering its plans to build a £1.5 billion factory, in a rare security intervention by the Labour administration, says the Telegraph.

“The god of climate apocalypse is dying – Trump pulled the plug” – Sweeping cuts to US Government funding have dealt a devastating blow to climate alarmism, reports Public.