Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Wyoming wind farms are ecological death traps for eagles” – Wind power does more than kill the eagles that happen by; it repeatedly draws them in then kills them, says David Wojick for CFACT.
“Unions warn Miliband that North Sea drilling opposition will cost Labour seats” – Unions are warning Ed Miliband that his opposition to North Sea drilling will cost Labour hundreds of council seats, according to the Telegraph.
“An inconvenient tree” – An inconvenient tree has been uncovered in the Alps showing Europe was much warmer than today 6000 years ago, reports P. Gosselin on NoTricksZone.
“Choc horror” – Cocoa prices have soared due to weather, pests and other factors – not climate change, says Mark Hodgson in Climate Scepticism.
“The legacy of An Inconvenient Truth 20 years later” – Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Truth was seminal in importing partisan politics into the institutions of science, writes Roger Pielke Jr on his Substack.
“Germany considers ramping up coal power to avert energy crisis” – The German Government is considering firing up idle coal plants to mitigate rising energy costs as a result of the war in Iran, according to Politico.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Curtain opens on the dress rehearsal for the Net Zero calamity as Hormuz threats cut hydrocarbon supply by a quarter” – The curtain opens on the dress rehearsal for the Net Zero calamity as Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz cuts hydrocarbon supply by a quarter, leaving countries scrambling for the life-saving fuel, says Chris Morrison.
We live in "interesting times", and they're going to get a lot more interesting yet... 🤨