“Wyoming wind farms are ecological death traps for eagles” – Wind power does more than kill the eagles that happen by; it repeatedly draws them in then kills them, says David Wojick for CFACT.

“Unions warn Miliband that North Sea drilling opposition will cost Labour seats” – Unions are warning Ed Miliband that his opposition to North Sea drilling will cost Labour hundreds of council seats, according to the Telegraph.

“An inconvenient tree” – An inconvenient tree has been uncovered in the Alps showing Europe was much warmer than today 6000 years ago, reports P. Gosselin on NoTricksZone.

“Choc horror” – Cocoa prices have soared due to weather, pests and other factors – not climate change, says Mark Hodgson in Climate Scepticism.

“The legacy of An Inconvenient Truth 20 years later” – Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Truth was seminal in importing partisan politics into the institutions of science, writes Roger Pielke Jr on his Substack.