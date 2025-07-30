“North Sea oil is a ‘treasure chest’ for the UK, says Donald Trump” – The US president, who recently called wind farms “ugly monsters” says Britain’s high taxes on oil “made no sense”, according to the Times.

“Trump is right about North Sea oil” – In the Spectator, Ross Clark says Trump is 100% right about North Sea oil.

“Starmer must not kotow to the ICJ on climate change” – Last week, 15 judges from the International Court of Justice at the Hague, at the request of the UN General Assembly, pronounced solemnly on how climate change should take priority over every other policy, writes Andrew Tettenborn in the Spectator. Starker should ignore the Court.

“Climate activist who caused ‘terror’ at Grangemouth oil refinery is freed” – Samuel Griffiths, who chained himself to “fragile pipes” containing explosive hydrocarbons, was freed on appeal because his co-accused received a non-custodial sentence, reports the Times.

“Our insane net zero policies are actually increasing carbon emissions” – Net-zero policies are not helping the UK economy or the planet: we are outsourcing our emissions, not cutting them, writes John Redwood in the Telegraph.

“Researchers quietly planned a test to dim sunlight. They wanted to ‘avoid scaring’ the public” – A group of climate researcher have seen what Dominic Cummings’ weirdos are planning in the UK and said: “Hold my beer”, according to Politico.

“Reclaiming ‘environmentalism’ From the climate extremists” – A group of conservationists are reclaiming ‘environmentalist’ from the radical Left, says Gary Abernathy in WUWT?

“Skeptics win, endangerment finding axed – truth finally prevails in the climate wars” – A decision by the US Environmental Protection Agency to remove the Carbon Dioxide Endangerment Finding represents a pivotal shift in America’s approach to climate policy, writes Anthony Watts in WUWT?

From the Climate Skeptic today:

“Trump Was Right to Skewer Starmer Over Britain’s ’Windmills Scam’” – Trump’s scolding of Sir Keir Starmer over the UK’s absurd Net Zero policy was a breath of fresh air, writes Ben Pile.