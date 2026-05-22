“The US AI rebellion is gaining momentum” – Data centers driving up energy costs and fear of job losses have become major public concerns in the US, reports Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That?

“Driving up the cost of energy while claiming to promote ‘affordability’” – On the Manhattan Contrarian, Francis Menton argues that politicians pushing Net Zero policies are engaged in political lies that go far beyond mere spin.

“Chefs see red as Michelin axes ‘green star’ for sustainability” – The Michelin Guide has abruptly retired a prize for eco-friendly restaurants and said chefs will no longer be able to advertise that they have won it, reports the Times.

“Climate change apocalypticism was a fashion, not a cause” – Democrats have discovered that end-of-world rhetoric doesn’t win elections when voters can’t pay the bills, notes Noah Rothman in Climate Change Dispatch.

“RCP 8.5: when the spherical cows escape the barn” – The discredited worst-case emissions scenario is being wheeled out of the lab and presented to bank regulators, judges and the public as if it were real, writes Charles Rotter in Watts Up With That?

“Blowing hot and cold” – The outlook for Britain’s Net Zero energy strategy is bleak, says Mark Hodgson at Cliscep.