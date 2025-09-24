“UN Climate Week reveals elites’ scorn for the world’s poor” – Hundreds of trillions of dollars spent on climate-change measures can only deliver tiny benefits. But spending just billions on simple, proven policies can transform lives and alleviate poverty, writes Bjorn Lomborg in the NY Post.

“Corals won’t disappear, contrary to what the New York Times claims” – The New York Times warns of coral collapse, but in Climate Realism, Anthony Watts shows that history and real-world data tell a very different story.

“The New York Times reaches acceptance stage” – On Clintel, Charles Rotter says that the climate movement has run headlong into the limits of political reality.

“Are we going to die from climate change?” – On Clintel, Greek hydrologist Demetris Koutsoyiannis debunks climalarmists’ claim that Europe’s summer heat wave killed hundreds.

“National Academies claim CO 2 harm is ‘beyond scientific dispute’ – experts say otherwise” – The National Academies claim CO 2 harms are “beyond dispute”, but on CFact David Wojick says that is absurd and proves NASEM cannot be trusted as a neutral advisor.

“Your Iron Maiden T-Shirt is propping up rock, but enraging eco-warriors” – Iron Maiden’s T-shirts are keeping rock alive and fans happy, but have eco-warriors clutching their pearls over shipping and synthetics, writes Ian Winwood in the Telegraph.

“CCA: AI is a challenge to climate goals ” – Greens have reached the bargaining stage of their grief for the demise of their movement, says Eric Worrall in WUWT?