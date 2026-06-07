“NPR joins the climate journalism graveyard” – NPR has axed its climate desk, becoming the third major outlet to shutter its climate team after the Washington Post and CBS News, notes Climate Change Dispatch.

“A quiet rewrite that could shape a thousand climate cases” – Activists have injected agenda-driven consensus into US court rules of scientific evidence, but Chief Justice Roberts has the power to change it back, says RealClearEnergy.

“Quit lying WPLN, evidence proves black bears are thriving, not threatened by climate change” – Despite WPLN’s claims that Tennessee’s black bear populations face danger from climate change, data show the animals are in fact thriving, according to ClimateRealism.