Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“NPR joins the climate journalism graveyard” – NPR has axed its climate desk, becoming the third major outlet to shutter its climate team after the Washington Post and CBS News, notes Climate Change Dispatch.
“A quiet rewrite that could shape a thousand climate cases” – Activists have injected agenda-driven consensus into US court rules of scientific evidence, but Chief Justice Roberts has the power to change it back, says RealClearEnergy.
“Quit lying WPLN, evidence proves black bears are thriving, not threatened by climate change” – Despite WPLN’s claims that Tennessee’s black bear populations face danger from climate change, data show the animals are in fact thriving, according to ClimateRealism.
“More than half the UK’s GHG emissions are imported” – More than half of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions are imported rather than produced domestically, a finding with major implications for Ed Miliband’s Net Zero agenda, reports Climate Scepticism.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The CBI Report Claiming Net Zero is ‘Boosting the Economy’ is a Stack of Lies” – The Confederation of British Industry has published yet another report claiming that Net Zero is ‘boosting the economy’. But it’s a stack of lies, says Ben Pile. After all, energy prices have doubled in a decade.