“Obama-appointed judge Denise J. Casper blocks Trump administration’s efforts to stop ‘green new scam’” – A federal judge appointed by Barack Obama has halted Trump administration moves to rein in wind and solar development, ruling they are likely unlawful, says Breitbart.

“New paper: US temperature extremes have declined since 1899” – A new study has found that both hot and cold temperature extremes across the US have actually fallen since 1899, reports Anthony Watts on Clintel.

“Guardian: At 1.5°C 90% of coral reefs will die” – The Guardian has warned that 90% of coral reefs will die if warming hits 1.5°C – somewhat undermined by the fact that the world has already breached that threshold and the reefs are still there, says Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That?

“How environmentalism’s ‘follow the science’ became the enemy of scientific progress” – The green movement’s demand that everyone defer to settled consensus has quietly morphed from a defence of science into one of the most effective weapons against genuine scientific inquiry, writes Marc Oestreich on RealClearEnergy.

“Earth Day’s flawed premise: the planet does best when the country does more” – Every Earth Day, environmentalists demand that prosperous industrial civilisations feel guilty for their existence – but the evidence suggests wealthy, productive nations are precisely the ones best placed to clean up the planet, says Chris Johnson in the Washington Examiner.

“BP’s new boss hit with shareholder revolt over climate rules” – New BP CEO Meg O’Neill has faced a bruising baptism of fire as shareholders clashed with the board over plans to scrap climate reporting and shift the AGM online, according to the Times.