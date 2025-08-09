“Merryn talks money” – Bloomberg columnist Merryn Somerset Webb debunks the Net Zero boondoggle in her latest podcast.

“Labour’s decimation of the North Sea is an act of economic vandalism” – Major energy producers are withdrawing as taxes render the North Sea unproductive, says the Telegraph.

“New study: a city’s industry centre, airport up to 12°C warmer than nearby forests, vegetation” – An analysis of 10 cities from across the globe has revealed airports and industry centres are, on average, 2.5°C to 2.8°C warmer than neighboring green spaces, writes Kenneth Richard in No Tricks Zone.

“False Stories in the New York Times and the Seattle Times on Western Washington megafires” – Reports of the megafires in Washington state being due to climate change should be taken with a large dose of salt, says Cliff Mass in WUWT?

“Minerals needed for green energy could run out within decades” – A new study has revealed how exhausting critical resources such as tin, cadmium, and indium could jeopardise the transition away from fossil fuels, says the Times.

From the Climate Skeptic today:

“BAFTA’s campaign to transform every TV show into unwatchable climate propaganda has stepped up a gear” – British TV grows more and more unwatchable with each passing day. That might be because BAFTA is on a mission to transform every TV show into climate propaganda – and it’s just stepped up a gear, says Steven Tucker.