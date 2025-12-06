“I Thought Climate Change Would End the World. I Was Wrong.” – My worldview was built on apocalyptic models sprung from faulty assumptions, writes Ted Nordhaus in the Free Press.

“Labour members want Ed Miliband as leader as half of party predict they’ll lose the next election if Starmer stays put” – A poll suggests deep unrest among Labour members, with Ed Miliband emerging as a surprise frontrunner, reports the Mail.

“Woman told she can’t sue employer on environmental grounds because she uses planes to go on holiday” – A woman has been told she can’t sue her employer on environmental grounds because she flies on holiday, says the Mail.