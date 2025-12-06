Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“I Thought Climate Change Would End the World. I Was Wrong.” – My worldview was built on apocalyptic models sprung from faulty assumptions, writes Ted Nordhaus in the Free Press.
“Labour members want Ed Miliband as leader as half of party predict they’ll lose the next election if Starmer stays put” – A poll suggests deep unrest among Labour members, with Ed Miliband emerging as a surprise frontrunner, reports the Mail.
“Woman told she can’t sue employer on environmental grounds because she uses planes to go on holiday” – A woman has been told she can’t sue her employer on environmental grounds because she flies on holiday, says the Mail.
“Hunting foxes is a British birthright – Unesco should protect it” – Labour should recognise fox-hunting’s centrality to Britain’s cultural inheritance, according to the Telegraph.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 23” – This week, Laurie sits down with Steven Tucker to discuss Green alarmists’ claims that climate change will affect people’s mental health – and the Left’s two-tier standards on what you’re allowed to be nostalgic about.
