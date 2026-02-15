“Britain is in no position to go ‘beyond Net Zero’” – Kathryn Porter in UnHerd urges Britain to resist going ‘beyond Net Zero’ ambitions as energy costs soar and the country’s global emissions share shrinks.

“Miliband’s devastating Net Zero fanaticism is driving Britain over the edge” – No country has ever attempted to rip out its economic infrastructure and replace it with something more primitive, says Daniel Hannan in the Telegraph.

“China shows Ed Miliband’s Net Zero plan is destructive zealotry” – British industry is being crucified in the Energy Secretary’s deluded green power ambitions, says Matthew Lynn in the Telegraph.

“Labour’s obsession with green energy imperils national prosperity” – There is zero logic to Ed Miliband’s 2030 Net Zero goal when the planet’s largest emitters of greenhouse gases have no intention of following suit, says the Times in a leading article.

“‘A striking decline’: Have Brits stopped caring about Net Zero?” – Public urgency on Net Zero has fallen sharply and support for climate policies has weakened as other pressures dominate, notes Liam Gilliver in Euronews.

“Kings College London: UK Climate Action Support Plummeting” – Survey data show climate-policy urgency has plunged – yet most still back a 2050 Net Zero target, writes Eric Worrall in WUWT.

“New York Times Gives Wind Turbines a Free Pass to Slaughter Birds” – Why don’t environmentally aware press outlets care that wind farms slaughter wildlife, asks Vijay Jayaraj in WUWT.