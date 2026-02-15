Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Britain is in no position to go ‘beyond Net Zero’” – Kathryn Porter in UnHerd urges Britain to resist going ‘beyond Net Zero’ ambitions as energy costs soar and the country’s global emissions share shrinks.
“Miliband’s devastating Net Zero fanaticism is driving Britain over the edge” – No country has ever attempted to rip out its economic infrastructure and replace it with something more primitive, says Daniel Hannan in the Telegraph.
“China shows Ed Miliband’s Net Zero plan is destructive zealotry” – British industry is being crucified in the Energy Secretary’s deluded green power ambitions, says Matthew Lynn in the Telegraph.
“Labour’s obsession with green energy imperils national prosperity” – There is zero logic to Ed Miliband’s 2030 Net Zero goal when the planet’s largest emitters of greenhouse gases have no intention of following suit, says the Times in a leading article.
“‘A striking decline’: Have Brits stopped caring about Net Zero?” – Public urgency on Net Zero has fallen sharply and support for climate policies has weakened as other pressures dominate, notes Liam Gilliver in Euronews.
“Kings College London: UK Climate Action Support Plummeting” – Survey data show climate-policy urgency has plunged – yet most still back a 2050 Net Zero target, writes Eric Worrall in WUWT.
“New York Times Gives Wind Turbines a Free Pass to Slaughter Birds” – Why don’t environmentally aware press outlets care that wind farms slaughter wildlife, asks Vijay Jayaraj in WUWT.
“Holocene Glacier Records” – In WUWT, Andy May says that long-run glacier evidence undercuts claims of uniquely modern warming.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“British Gas Boss: Electricity Will Cost More in 2030 Than During Russia Crisis Due to Net Zero” – Energy bosses are finally admitting that electricity prices will rise due to Net Zero, with British Gas’s Chris O’Shea saying costs will be higher in 2030 than during 2022’s Russia crisis. About time, says Paul Homewood.
Perhaps one of the best voices to cast doubt on an approaching climate crisis, is Professor Emeritus Richard Lindzen of MIT, one of the world's leading authorities on geological fluid motions:
What historians will definitely wonder about in future centuries is how deeply flawed logic, obscured by shrewd and unrelenting propaganda, actually enabled a coalition of powerful special interests to convince nearly everyone in the world that CO2 from human industry was a dangerous planet-destroying toxin. It will be remembered as the greatest mass delusion in the history of the world - that CO2, the life of plants, was considered for a time to be a deadly poison
Stop Berwick Bank
“Berwick Bank Windfarm approved by the SNP Government earlier this year, will use in the North Sea about 4 times the size of Edinburgh. It will be right in the path of migratory sea birds in the Firth of Forth and beyond.
The Turbines will be up to 355 metres high and the blades will be c.155m travelling at well over a hundred miles per hour at the tips. There will be 307 of these bird “mincing” machines and thousands will be killed every year, until either they are extinct or the SNP decides to stop. It will be the biggest and tallest (6 times higher than the Walter Scott monument) wind monstrosity ever shoved into the North Sea, far more environmentally damaging than the oil rigs. It will cost the taxpayer £billions in taxes and subsidies.
It will make absolutely no difference to the Climate crisis and should be scrapped as an utterly deplorable project.
The obvious way forward is some SMR’s installed at or nearby Torness Nuclear Power Station that will avoid £Billions of undersea cabling.
This will save the environment, the wildlife and the fleecing of the taxpayers.”BD