The Climate Skeptic

Perhaps one of the best voices to cast doubt on an approaching climate crisis, is Professor Emeritus Richard Lindzen of MIT, one of the world's leading authorities on geological fluid motions:

What historians will definitely wonder about in future centuries is how deeply flawed logic, obscured by shrewd and unrelenting propaganda, actually enabled a coalition of powerful special interests to convince nearly everyone in the world that CO2 from human industry was a dangerous planet-destroying toxin. It will be remembered as the greatest mass delusion in the history of the world - that CO2, the life of plants, was considered for a time to be a deadly poison

Share
Stop Berwick Bank

“Berwick Bank Windfarm approved by the SNP Government earlier this year, will use in the North Sea about 4 times the size of Edinburgh. It will be right in the path of migratory sea birds in the Firth of Forth and beyond.

The Turbines will be up to 355 metres high and the blades will be c.155m travelling at well over a hundred miles per hour at the tips. There will be 307 of these bird “mincing” machines and thousands will be killed every year, until either they are extinct or the SNP decides to stop. It will be the biggest and tallest (6 times higher than the Walter Scott monument) wind monstrosity ever shoved into the North Sea, far more environmentally damaging than the oil rigs. It will cost the taxpayer £billions in taxes and subsidies.

It will make absolutely no difference to the Climate crisis and should be scrapped as an utterly deplorable project.

The obvious way forward is some SMR’s installed at or nearby Torness Nuclear Power Station that will avoid £Billions of undersea cabling.

This will save the environment, the wildlife and the fleecing of the taxpayers.”BD

