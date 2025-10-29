“Indian oil firms pause Russian orders amid Trump pressure” – Indian refiners have paused new purchases of Russian oil after Washington imposed fresh sanctions on Moscow’s top energy firms, says the Times of India.

“Trump signs rare earth minerals deal with Japan” – Donald Trump and Japan’s new PM Sanae Takaichi have signed a framework agreement for “securing” supplies of critical minerals and rare earths, reports Reuters.

“Bill Gates says climate crisis won’t cause ‘humanity’s demise’ in call to shift focus to ‘improving lives’” – The Microsoft co-founder has acknowledged that alarmist talk about the planet ending if we don’t cut carbon emissions is no longer credible or helpful, according to the Guardian.

“The week climate catastrophism lost its grip” – Joe Rogan, Dr Richard Lindzen, Dr William Happer and Ted Nordhaus just cracked the climate panic bubble, says Anthony Watts in Red State.

“More North Sea collapses are coming unless Labour ditches its toxic energy policy” – Petrofac’s decision to place its holding company into administration is another deeply worrying moment for Britain’s vital North Sea supply chain, writes Russell Borthwick in the Telegraph.

“Miliband’s AR7 budget destroys his CP2030 plan” – The AR7 Budget for offshore wind will not deliver CP2030 but will impoverish us all, warns David Turver on his Eigen Values Substack.

“Headlight glare from Net Zero bulbs ‘dangerously bright’” – A poll of around 1,700 motorists found that the brightness of eco-friendly headlights was the most common reason for people feeling nervous when driving in the dark, reports the Telegraph.