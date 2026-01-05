“What not to do in a national power outage” – On Substack, Prof Carl Heneghan and Dr Tom Jefferson slam the Chief Medical Officer’s blackout advice as patronising common sense.

“Labour’s Chagos deal will have ‘catastrophic’ impact on endangered species” – The Policy Exchange think tank says the move to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius threatens hundreds of species of rare fish, birds and coral life, according to the Telegraph.

“Shell eyes return to Venezuela to claim gas billions” – Shell could earn billions of dollars from new Venezuelan gas projects following Trump’s ousting of Nicolás Maduro, reports the Telegraph.

“Ministers urged to back floating nuclear power barges” – Ministers are being urged to back the rollout of nuclear-powered ships that could halve the time it takes to move freight across the oceans and provide mobile sources of electricity, says the Telegraph.

“Electrical equipment shortage threatens Net Zero, Hitachi warns Miliband” – Hitachi, the world’s leading producer of high-voltage transformers, says a critical lack of kit could leave UK power operators unable to expand the grid fast enough to achieve clean electricity by 2030, reports the Telegraph.

“Miliband staff in conflict of interest row over National Grid shares” – Ed Miliband is up to his neck in another energy mess, after it emerged staff at his shiny new energy watchdog can still cash in on shares from the very company they are meant to oversee, says Conservative Post.

“Clean Air Zones to ‘become more common’ in 2026 as petrol and diesel drivers face new daily costs” – An expert has predicted that drivers will see more Clean Air Zones introduced in 2026, according to GB News.

“This is the worst possible time to double down on Net Zero” – British industry is buckling under energy costs and regulation, warns Matthew Lynn in the Telegraph.

“Berlin power switched off by ‘extreme Leftists’” – Far-Left extremists carried out an arson attack in Berlin over the weekend which could leave up to 45,000 households without electricity until Thursday, reports ABC News.