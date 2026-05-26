Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“The foreign exploitation of Miliband’s Net Zero drive” – Overseas investors are taking advantage of UK state subsidies of renewable energy under Ed Miliband’s Net Zero push, writes Jonathan Leake in the Telegraph.
“How climate catastrophism – not climate change – is harming our mental health” – On her Substack, Laura Dodsworth argues that relentless doom-mongering by activists and the media is fuelling an epidemic of eco-anxiety far more damaging than climate change itself.
“Germany’s AfD calls debunked climate scenarios ‘greatest fraud in human history’” – AfD politicians are denouncing failed climate predictions and the Net Zero agenda as the largest scientific deception ever perpetrated, notes P Gosselin on NoTricksZone.
“Energy apartheid denying Africa tech future” – Africa’s push to host world-class data centres – AI’s digital engines – is running up against a political embargo on the fuels that reliably power them, and ordinary Africans are paying the price, writes Vijay Jayaraj for the CO2 Coalition.
“Data vs drama – the 20-year legacy of Al Gore’s climate warnings” – “Richer, smarter societies made us dramatically safer, proving adaptation and resilience work far better than alarmism suggests,” argues Bjorn Lomborg in Newsweek.
“Ferrari Luce: everything we know about Ferrari’s first electric car” – Rumours suggest an on-the-road price of about €500,000, equating to £432,000, for the four-seat Luce, reports Paul Hudson in the Telegraph.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The WHO is at it Again: Climate Change Repackaged as a Health Emergency” – The WHO is dusting off the Covid playbook, now labelling climate change an “international public health emergency”. But the data on weather-related deaths and human progress tell a very different story, says Tilak Doshi.
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