“The foreign exploitation of Miliband’s Net Zero drive” – Overseas investors are taking advantage of UK state subsidies of renewable energy under Ed Miliband’s Net Zero push, writes Jonathan Leake in the Telegraph.

“How climate catastrophism – not climate change – is harming our mental health” – On her Substack, Laura Dodsworth argues that relentless doom-mongering by activists and the media is fuelling an epidemic of eco-anxiety far more damaging than climate change itself.

“Germany’s AfD calls debunked climate scenarios ‘greatest fraud in human history’” – AfD politicians are denouncing failed climate predictions and the Net Zero agenda as the largest scientific deception ever perpetrated, notes P Gosselin on NoTricksZone.

“Energy apartheid denying Africa tech future” – Africa’s push to host world-class data centres – AI’s digital engines – is running up against a political embargo on the fuels that reliably power them, and ordinary Africans are paying the price, writes Vijay Jayaraj for the CO2 Coalition.

“Data vs drama – the 20-year legacy of Al Gore’s climate warnings” – “Richer, smarter societies made us dramatically safer, proving adaptation and resilience work far better than alarmism suggests,” argues Bjorn Lomborg in Newsweek.