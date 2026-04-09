“Reform’s deputy leader vows a Reform government will get ‘every last drop’ out of the North Sea” – Richard Tice has vowed that a Nigel Farage-led government would extract every last drop of North Sea oil and gas and allow fracking to deliver cheap energy, reports the Mail.

“Ed Miliband overrules locals to approve Britain’s biggest solar farm” – Ed Miliband has overruled local objections to approve Britain’s largest solar farm, which will cover seven square miles of farmland, says the Telegraph.

“Climate industry intersectionality” – The climate litigation racket rigs courts, bankrolls media and pushes its agenda everywhere – and AP is front and centre, warns Climate Litigation Watch.

“Claim: climate change is killing all the Amazon dung beetles” – In WUWT?, Eric Worrall poo-poos claims that climate change is wiping out the Amazon’s dung beetle.