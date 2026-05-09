“Labour’s North Sea retreat risks making Britain a hostage to Norway” – As the UK pays Oslo £20 billion a year for oil and gas, experts warn of the risks of Britain’s growing energy dependency, reports the Telegraph.

“Miliband’s Net Zero ‘obsession’ risks families using more heating, not less” – Ed Miliband’s Net Zero plans risk causing households to heat their homes more rather than less, a Government-commissioned report warns, says the Telegraph.

“Energy UK catches Net Zero Derangement Syndrome” – The debate about Net Zero is intensifying and its promoters are losing the argument, with Energy UK’s latest carbon pricing report riddled with false claims, writes David Turver in Eigen Values.

“Green levies put UK glass industry’s future at risk” – The Government’s taxing of products in glass bottles and jars makes them disproportionately more costly than rival goods, reports the Times.