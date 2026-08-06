“Climate crusaders turn to flimsy ‘extreme event attribution’ to bring down oil, gas and coal” – With the Trump administration removing climate change guidance from judicial manuals, activists are increasingly turning to the disputed science of “extreme event attribution” to take fossil fuel companies to court, notes Anthony Conchel in TEA.

“Climate journalism in decline” – Climate coverage is taking a hit as CBS shuts down its entire climate desk, the Washington Post cuts 74% of its climate team and NPR trims staff too, writes Robert Bradley Jr at Master Resource.

“Climate crisis is biggest threat since World War Two” – The self-described “eco-populist” Green Party leader Zack Polanski says he is “sounding the alarm” in the wake of recent heatwaves and is demanding urgent action from the PM, according to the Mail.

“Andy Burnham to scrap Net Zero rules for public contracts” – Andy Burnham is set to strip Net Zero environmental conditions from public procurement contracts, reports the Telegraph.

“Our airports have won the battle against Net Zero – but not the war” – So long as the 2050 Net Zero target remains, airline travel will ultimately be doomed, warns Ross Clark in the Spectator.

“Investigation points to wind farm power line in Greece’s devastating wildfire” – A preliminary investigation into the catastrophic Attica-Boeotia wildfire has identified faults in a wind farm’s power line as the likely cause, according to Greek Reporter.

“UAH v6.1 global temperature update for July 2026: +0.48°C” – The latest UAH Version 6.1 data shows the global average lower tropospheric temperature anomaly for July 2026 held at +0.48°C, statistically unchanged from June’s +0.46°C, reports climatologist Roy Spencer on his blog.

“‘Climate change kills’: Spain’s rebuke to climate deniers” – Spain’s opposition parties have rejected Prime Minister Sánchez’s calls for a cross-party “state pact” to prepare the country for a declared climate emergency, writes Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That?