“Yet another embarrassment from the National Academy of pseudoscience” – In the Manhattan Contrarian, Francis Menton argues that the National Academy of Sciences has once again undermined its own credibility, exposing it as an institution of pseudoscience.

“The great Net Zero showdown: can’t afford to keep it, can’t afford to drop it” – In UnHerd, John Rapley writes that governments find themselves trapped in an agonising Net Zero dilemma, with the costs of pressing ahead and the costs of abandoning course both proving politically unbearable.

“Net Zero race ‘risks blackouts and higher bills’” – A leaked report commissioned by the National Grid operator warns it is “flying blind” because it cannot accurately forecast supply from renewable sources, reports the Times.