Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Yet another embarrassment from the National Academy of pseudoscience” – In the Manhattan Contrarian, Francis Menton argues that the National Academy of Sciences has once again undermined its own credibility, exposing it as an institution of pseudoscience.
“The great Net Zero showdown: can’t afford to keep it, can’t afford to drop it” – In UnHerd, John Rapley writes that governments find themselves trapped in an agonising Net Zero dilemma, with the costs of pressing ahead and the costs of abandoning course both proving politically unbearable.
“Net Zero race ‘risks blackouts and higher bills’” – A leaked report commissioned by the National Grid operator warns it is “flying blind” because it cannot accurately forecast supply from renewable sources, reports the Times.
“BP to sell British solar farms to Kuwait in Net Zero retreat” – BP is refocusing on its core oil and gas business as it moves to offload British solar farms to Kuwait, says the Telegraph.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 54” – On the show this week, former MI6 chief Sir Richard Dearlove sits down with Ellie Hodges to explain why he believes Britain’s Net Zero policy has become a national security liability.