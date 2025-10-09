“Federal judge rules Biden’s massive offshore oil and gas ban was illegal” – A federal judge has ruled that Biden overstepped his authority when he blocked offshore oil and gas drilling across 625 million acres, reports Climate Change Dispatch.

“Exxon is right again, Bloomberg, oil and gas will be needed for decades to come” – Oil giant Exxon is right to plan on developing oil and gas resources well into the future, which will be needed for a long time to come, says Linnea Lueken in Climate Realism.

“The wildfire myth: historical data debunks climate’s role” – Wildfires aren’t getting worse, and rising costs reflect more buildings and wealth, not climate change, writes Dr Matthew Wielicki on Substack.

“In the UK the Net Zero consensus has crumbled” – Britain’s Net Zero dream is crashing, and voters are noticing, says Francis Menton on Manhattan Contrarian.

“Buy electrons before bytes: a practical plan to power the AI boom” – AI’s appetite for power is exploding, and without smart energy planning, the grid – and public patience – will be tested, warns Theodor Engøy in WUWT?

“A wooden stake to alarmist claims Europe’s pre-industrial climate was stable” – In NoTricksZone, P. Gosselin shows that extreme weather isn’t just modern.