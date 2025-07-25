“How the Trump AI action plan will wreck green energy” – In WUWT?, Eric Worrall argues that Trump’s new AI Action Plan will wreck green energy by prioritising reliable power over flakey renewables.

“California Dems scramble to find buyer for refinery after running owner out of town” – California Democrats are reportedly scrambling to save a refinery they helped drive out with strict green regulations, says the Daily Caller.

“New record set for deaths from climate and weather disasters” – On Manhattan Contrarian, Francis Menton points out that, contrary to media panic, the first half of 2025 saw the lowest number of climate and weather disaster deaths this century – possibly in recorded history.

“Climate change is reducing, not increasing food costs, mainstream media” – Several media outlets are reporting on a study claiming that food costs are rising due to climate change – but the study is misleading, says Linnea Lueken in Climate Realism.

“The climate change cult is encountering more resistance these days” – On TEA, Gary Abernathy argues that the climate change movement is losing ground as public scepticism grows and brave scientists challenge the “cult-like” consensus with facts.

“Climate activism in judicial drag” – In WUWT?, Willis Eschenbach slams the UN’s top court for swapping legal reasoning with climate zealotry.

“When science fails, they call the lawyers” – On Substack, Dr Matthew Wielicki exposes the UN’s plan to criminalise climate dissent.