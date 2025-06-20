“Miliband to open door to North Sea drilling” – Two of the North Sea’s most controversial drilling projects are poised to go ahead after Ed Miliband rewrites the rules on carbon emissions, reports GB News.

“‘Climate science has become pseudo science’” – In a video on the Freedom Research Substack, renowned climatologist Prof Judith Curry debunks the myth of a climate consensus, revealing deep scientific disagreement on critical issues like the causes and impacts of warming.

“How a race for electric vehicles threatens a marine paradise” – Images, captured from a drone by environmental campaigners and shared with the BBC appear to show how nickel mining has stripped forests and polluted waters in one of the most biodiverse marine habitats on Earth.

“Screwing the tern” – In Climate Scepticism, Mark Hodgson reveals how Equinor tried to seize Scottish farmland to greenwash a wind farm 400 miles away — all in the name of saving a bird that might never return.

“Australia’s renewable energy future requires realignment with China” – In WUWT?, Eric Worrall argues that Australia’s renewable ambitions may hinge on ditching AUKUS and embracing China.