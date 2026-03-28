Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Renewables are cheap myth” – Roger Caiazzain in Watts Up With That addresses the myth that renewables provide the cheapest electricity.
“No, Associated Press, this Southwest heatwave was not ‘virtually impossible’ without climate change” – Assertions from the Associated Press linking a recent Southwest heatwave to climate change are overstated and misleading, says Anthony Watts in Watts Up With That.
“BlackRock CEO abandons climate delusion for investor needs” – BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has publicly shifted toward what he calls energy pragmatism, says Vijay Jayaraj in Watts Up With That.
“Alberta joins solar/wind bust (uneconomic energy hits political risk)“ – One of Alberta’s biggest companies is declaring a $408-million hit to the value of its wind and solar projects in the province, says WUWT.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 37” – On the show this week, Laurie speaks to Dr Tilak Doshi, the Daily Sceptic’s Energy Editor, on how Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz shows the vital importance of oil to the world economy – and exposes the fantasies of the green zealots.