“Renewables are cheap myth” – Roger Caiazzain in Watts Up With That addresses the myth that renewables provide the cheapest electricity.

“No, Associated Press, this Southwest heatwave was not ‘virtually impossible’ without climate change” – Assertions from the Associated Press linking a recent Southwest heatwave to climate change are overstated and misleading, says Anthony Watts in Watts Up With That.

“BlackRock CEO abandons climate delusion for investor needs” – BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has publicly shifted toward what he calls energy pragmatism, says Vijay Jayaraj in Watts Up With That.