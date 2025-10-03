“Feds deaf to eagle-kill warning” – Land-based wind turbines kill golden eagles, so every turbine requires an Eagle Protection Act permit from the US Fish and Wildlife Service to kill them, writes David Wojick in CFACT.

“The Amazon’s ‘CO 2 problem’? Turns out the trees love it – so does the media” – Next time someone calls CO 2 “pollution”, remind them: without it, plants – and by extension, we – wouldn’t exist, says Anthony Watts in WUWT?

“New study attributes Arctic sea ice decline – and ‘slowdown’ since 2012 –to internal variability” – New research shows Arctic sea ice decline since 2012 has been basically flat, driven more by natural swings than CO 2 , reports Kenneth Richard on NoTricksZone.

“The case against Net Zero – a 12th update” – Britain’s Net Zero push is a costly, risky and utterly pointless gamble, argues Robin Guenier in Climate Scepticism.

“Kemi Badenoch’s climate pledge is ‘catastrophic mistake’” – Baroness May of Maidenhead has called Kemi Badenoch’s pledge to scrap the Climate Change Act a “catastrophic mistake”, reports the Express.

“Wind and solar energy make electricity expensive” – On the Freedom Research podcast, energy expert Dr Lars Schernikau tells Hannes Sarv that grid-scale batteries are not the solution – they are expensive, do not last long and are harmful to the environment.