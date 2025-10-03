Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Feds deaf to eagle-kill warning” – Land-based wind turbines kill golden eagles, so every turbine requires an Eagle Protection Act permit from the US Fish and Wildlife Service to kill them, writes David Wojick in CFACT.
“The Amazon’s ‘CO2 problem’? Turns out the trees love it – so does the media” – Next time someone calls CO2 “pollution”, remind them: without it, plants – and by extension, we – wouldn’t exist, says Anthony Watts in WUWT?
“New study attributes Arctic sea ice decline – and ‘slowdown’ since 2012 –to internal variability” – New research shows Arctic sea ice decline since 2012 has been basically flat, driven more by natural swings than CO2, reports Kenneth Richard on NoTricksZone.
“The case against Net Zero – a 12th update” – Britain’s Net Zero push is a costly, risky and utterly pointless gamble, argues Robin Guenier in Climate Scepticism.
“Kemi Badenoch’s climate pledge is ‘catastrophic mistake’” – Baroness May of Maidenhead has called Kemi Badenoch’s pledge to scrap the Climate Change Act a “catastrophic mistake”, reports the Express.
“Wind and solar energy make electricity expensive” – On the Freedom Research podcast, energy expert Dr Lars Schernikau tells Hannes Sarv that grid-scale batteries are not the solution – they are expensive, do not last long and are harmful to the environment.
“No, Reuters, climate change is not threatening Europe’s resources” – Reuters is panicking over Europe’s resources, blaming climate change, but in WUWT?, Anthony Watts points out that it’s poor management, not CO2, causing droughts, pollution and habitat decline.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“Kemi’s pledge to repeal the Climate Change Act must be just the start” – Kemi Badenoch’s pledge to repeal the Climate Change Act – which commits the UK to Net Zero – must be just the start of the dismantling of the Westminster Uniparty consensus on climate catastrophism, says Ben Pile.