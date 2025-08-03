‘Why is California so chilly this summer?” – It’s been so cold in San Francisco, painters on the Golden Gate Bridge have had to break out heaters, reports Amy Graff in the NY Times.

“Trump admin moves to curb ‘environmentally damaging’ green energy projects” – The US Interior Department will now weigh energy projects’ density and environmental impact before approval – singling out wind and solar, says the Daily Caller.

“Trump administration restores sanity to offshore energy policy” – If the wind doesn’t blow quite so favorably for offshore wind’s rent-seekers in the future, well, maybe that’s just the way the wind ought to blow, writes Charles Rotter in WUWT?

“Miliband refuses to publish details of green energy deal with China” – Ed Miliband is under fire for refusing to publish the details of a green energy deal with China, fuelling fears of potential security risks, says the Telegraph.

“Labour’s festival farm plans descend into farce” – Nesting birds have ruined hopes of using land bought with £4.2 million of taxpayer money to host Green Man events, reports Samuel Montgomery in the Telegraph.

“Attribution studies don’t prove anything about South Africa’s floods, Phys.org” – Phys.org claims an attribution study proves climate change made flooding worse in 2022 in South Africa, writes Linnea Lueken in Climate Realism, but attribution studies aren’t proof.

“Enough doom-mongering about climate change” – Don’t listen to the hair-shirt brigade – it is economic growth and technological innovation that will save the planet, says Tom Ough in the Telegraph.