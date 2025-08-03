Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
‘Why is California so chilly this summer?” – It’s been so cold in San Francisco, painters on the Golden Gate Bridge have had to break out heaters, reports Amy Graff in the NY Times.
“Trump admin moves to curb ‘environmentally damaging’ green energy projects” – The US Interior Department will now weigh energy projects’ density and environmental impact before approval – singling out wind and solar, says the Daily Caller.
“Trump administration restores sanity to offshore energy policy” – If the wind doesn’t blow quite so favorably for offshore wind’s rent-seekers in the future, well, maybe that’s just the way the wind ought to blow, writes Charles Rotter in WUWT?
“Miliband refuses to publish details of green energy deal with China” – Ed Miliband is under fire for refusing to publish the details of a green energy deal with China, fuelling fears of potential security risks, says the Telegraph.
“Labour’s festival farm plans descend into farce” – Nesting birds have ruined hopes of using land bought with £4.2 million of taxpayer money to host Green Man events, reports Samuel Montgomery in the Telegraph.
“Attribution studies don’t prove anything about South Africa’s floods, Phys.org” – Phys.org claims an attribution study proves climate change made flooding worse in 2022 in South Africa, writes Linnea Lueken in Climate Realism, but attribution studies aren’t proof.
“Enough doom-mongering about climate change” – Don’t listen to the hair-shirt brigade – it is economic growth and technological innovation that will save the planet, says Tom Ough in the Telegraph.
“Ignore the doomsayers: capitalism is saving the planet” – Entrepreneurship is driving environmental impact where bureaucracy falls short, writes Mark Brolin in CapX.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“Devastating official US report lays bare the abuses of ‘settled’ climate science and its role in Net Zero” – Net Zero has just taken a major hammering in a bombshell US report that trashes dodgy climate models and highlights the upside of CO₂ – but as Chris Morrison points out, the mainstream media are barely touching it.