Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“NY Times throws hissy fit over Trump erasing ‘government’s power to fight climate change’” – The New York Times has gone into full meltdown mode because the Trump team is rolling back federal climate programmes, writes Joseph Vazquez at NewsBusters.
“Wrong, Oceanographic Magazine, sea level rise in Hawaii is not a looming catastrophe” – Oceanographic recently ran a dramatic piece claiming Hawaiians are already suffering badly from fast-rising seas – but the actual tide-gauge data tells a very different, far less scary story, says Anthony Watts in Climate Realism.
“Claim: The ‘open fridge effect’ Baltic sea level drop is proof of global warming” – Some researchers have tried to spin a rare “open fridge effect” sea-level drop in the Baltic as fresh proof of man-made warming – even though the exact same pattern happened right after the Little Ice Age, points out Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That?
“New research reaffirms clouds, aerosols and surface solar radiation are ‘driving the climate system’” – A brand-new paper has doubled down on the idea that clouds, aerosols and sunlight hitting the surface are actually the main things steering the climate – not CO2, writes Kenneth Richard on No Tricks Zone.
“The rules of credibility” – In Climate Scepticism, John Ridgway lays out what it really takes to earn trust from a proper climate sceptic these days, and it’s a pretty high bar.
“Tiny amounts of water in CO2 pipelines could cause catastrophic release of asphyxiating gas” – Worries about the catastrophic release of asphyxiating gas from carbon capture pipelines are not exaggerated, says Chris Morrison, with investigations finding tiny amounts of water can cause the leaks.
