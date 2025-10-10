“False, Yahoo News, Cape Coral isn’t sinking” – Yahoo News claims Cape Coral is “vanishing” under rising seas, but actual data tells a different story, says Anthony Watts in Climate Realism.

“Democrats, media rushed to blame deadly California fire on climate change. It was actually arson” – Democrats and much of the media blamed California’s Palisades Fire on climate change, but federal prosecutors have charged an arsonist, reports the Free Beacon.

“Miliband refused to discuss North Sea with me, says Ratcliffe” – Sir Jim Ratcliffe was stonewalled by Ed Miliband when he asked the Energy Secretary to discuss his policies on Net Zero and the North Sea, says the Telegraph.

“One of world’s biggest windfarm developers to cut quarter of workforce” – Troubled wind farm operator Ørsted has put hundreds of UK jobs at risk as part of a sweeping overhaul to cut costs, reports the Guardian.

“Spain at risk of fresh Net Zero blackouts” – Spain’s electricity grid operator has warned that the country is at risk of Net Zero blackouts just months after similar issues left millions without power, says Reuters.

“How the media turned “questioning a UN bureaucrat” into a hate crime against science” – In WUWT?, Charles Rotter shows how climate critics like Roger Pielke Jr. get attacked for questioning UN scientist Friederike Otto, while the media shields her.