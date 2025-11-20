“The SS Greenpeace is harpooned at last” – Greenpeace USA owes hundreds of millions of dollars in damages to the oil pipeline company Energy Transfer and is facing bankruptcy, says Bill Ponton on American Thinker.

“Unelected UN Bureaucrats Threaten Global Growth With Carbon Tax Push” – Unaccountable United Nations officials are advocating global carbon taxes, risking global growth while ignoring economic reality, says Climate Change Dispatch.

“Five Harsh Realities Shatter The ‘Climate Change’ Orthodoxy” – Tech elites, China, energy costs and real science all expose the so-called climate orthodoxy as more dogma than truth, says Victor Davis Hanson in Climate Change Dispatch.

“Miliband’s energy plan ‘means higher bills into the 2030s’” – A report says that UK households will continue to pay more in levies for green infrastructure than they will save from the ‘cheaper energy’ it creates for years to come, reports the Times.

“American-Japanese Pact Signals Ascent of Energy Realism” – The US and Japan are shedding the paralysis of irrational climate policies with a strategic pact covering rare-earth minerals, critical components for semiconductors and next-generation nuclear reactors, says Vijay Jayaraj in WUWT.